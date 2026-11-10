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'No compelling reason' to reopen 'Sandpapergate' investigation – Cricket Australia
By Flo Clifford,5 days ago
- Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg has rejected calls for a new inquiry into the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal.
- The decision follows Usman Khawaja's autobiography claiming the entire Australian team knew about the ball-tampering plot.
- David Warner backed Khawaja's allegations, despite bowlers previously denying any knowledge of the scheme.
- Greenberg stated that Khawaja's account contradicts other players' versions and reopening the investigation offers no benefit.
- Only Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner were sanctioned following the original probe in 2018.
IN FULL
Cricket Australia rules out reopening ‘Sandpapergate’ inquiry despite Khawaja claims