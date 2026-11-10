'No compelling reason' to reopen 'Sandpapergate' investigation – Cricket Australia

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Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg has rejected calls for a new inquiry into the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal.

The decision follows Usman Khawaja's autobiography claiming the entire Australian team knew about the ball-tampering plot.

David Warner backed Khawaja's allegations, despite bowlers previously denying any knowledge of the scheme.

Greenberg stated that Khawaja's account contradicts other players' versions and reopening the investigation offers no benefit.

Only Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner were sanctioned following the original probe in 2018.

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Cricket Australia rules out reopening ‘Sandpapergate’ inquiry despite Khawaja claims