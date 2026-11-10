Keira Knightley reveals surprising reaction to Love Actually fans quoting lines at her

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Keira Knightley has revealed that she barely remembers starring in Love Actually – despite the film becoming a Christmas favourite that fans still quote to her more than two decades later.

The 41-year-old actor, who played Juliet in the beloved 2003 romantic comedy, said she hasn’t watched the film since its premiere, when she was 18.

She told Heart radio: “I have not watched Love Actually since the premiere, which was when I was 18.

“So, I think I’m the person that knows it the least of anybody. I know that people have a particular look on their face and then they say things to me and I know that means they're quoting Love Actually, but I don’t really know what it is. It means nothing to me.”

She added: “It was a week when I was 17, so I don't remember it really.

Keira Knightley as Juliet and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Peter in 'Love Actually'

“I mean, I quite like that it has this life, this, such a big life out there.”

Knightley has said one aspect of the film that sticks in her memory is how “stalker-ish” the storyline feels, with Juliet’s husband’s best friend, Mark (Andrew Lincoln), obsessively filming her at her wedding before declaring his love via cue cards outside her front door.

She told the Los Angeles Times in 2024: “The slightly stalker-ish aspect of it – I do remember that.

“My memory is of [director] Richard [Curtis], who is now a very dear friend of mine, doing the scene, and him going, ‘No, you’re looking at [Lincoln] like he’s creepy,’ and I’m like, ‘But it is quite creepy.’ And then having to redo it to fix my face to make him seem not creepy.”

(Getty)

Knightley said it was creepy being 17 and having a man basically stalk her in the film: “I mean, there was a creep factor at the time, right? Also, I knew I was 17. It only seems like a few years ago that everybody else realised I was 17.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star previously admitted she can’t bring herself to watch herself on screen.

Speaking on the Dish from Waitrose podcast last year, Knightley said: “I have [only seen Love Actually once], yeah, if you’re in it. I mean, it would be weird if – I was watching my own, yeah.

“I’ve seen it once.”

Knightley is currently promoting the second season of her hit Netflix spy drama, Black Doves, in which she plays Helen Webb, a secret agent posing as the wife of a senior politician.

The Independent’s Jessie Thompson called Black Doves season two “even more of a delicious binge watch than the first time” in her four star review.