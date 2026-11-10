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Johnny Depp's 'boring' Ebenezer comeback film divides critics
By Greg Evans,5 days ago
- The Johnny Depp-led film Ebenezer has officially premiered, receiving largely positive early reviews from film critics who have hailed it as a strong comeback vehicle for the actor.
- Directed by Ti West, the movie reimagines Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol with a gothic horror twist, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Rupert Grint, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, and Ian McKellen.
- Several prominent film critics praised Depp’s energetic and magnetic performance as Scrooge, alongside West's haunting visuals and gothic atmosphere, with FilmSpeak calling it a “wickedly fun holiday treat”.
- Not all reviews were favourable, with Robert Ortiz calling it “forgettable and just boring, especially if you’ve seen a Christmas carol before.”
- Ebenezer marks Depp's first major Hollywood studio project following his high-profile 2022 court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, and it is set for release in cinemas on 13 November by Paramount.
IN FULL
Johnny Depp says he's 'owes' fans everything for Hollywood comeback