Johnny Depp's 'boring' Ebenezer comeback film divides critics

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The Johnny Depp-led film Ebenezer has officially premiered, receiving largely positive early reviews from film critics who have hailed it as a strong comeback vehicle for the actor.

Directed by Ti West, the movie reimagines Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol with a gothic horror twist, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Rupert Grint, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, and Ian McKellen.

Several prominent film critics praised Depp’s energetic and magnetic performance as Scrooge, alongside West's haunting visuals and gothic atmosphere, with FilmSpeak calling it a “wickedly fun holiday treat”.

Not all reviews were favourable, with Robert Ortiz calling it “forgettable and just boring, especially if you’ve seen a Christmas carol before.”

Ebenezer marks Depp's first major Hollywood studio project following his high-profile 2022 court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, and it is set for release in cinemas on 13 November by Paramount.

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