Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Safety

Three workers die after 'inhaling toxic gas' at iPhone parts factory in India

By Shahana Yasmin,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4kKL_1GwCO0BF00
A security guard stands at the boundary of a Tata Electronics' components factory for Apple’s iPhone in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India Reuters
  • Three contract workers aged between 25 and 32 have died after inhaling suspected toxic gas at a factory in Tamil Nadu, India.
  • The incident occurred on Monday at a Tata Electronics facility that manufactures components for Apple iPhones.
  • The men collapsed one after another while inspecting a wastewater treatment tank and were declared dead on arrival at hospital.
  • Local officials noted a lack of proper safety measures and have halted operations at the effluent treatment plant pending a review.
  • Apple, Tata, state authorities, and contractor Ecolab are launching investigations into the incident.

IN FULL

Three workers die of suffocation at iPhone parts factory in India

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_sad
emoji_like
emoji_angry
11

Comments