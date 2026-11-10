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Safety
Three workers die after 'inhaling toxic gas' at iPhone parts factory in India
By Shahana Yasmin,5 days ago
- Three contract workers aged between 25 and 32 have died after inhaling suspected toxic gas at a factory in Tamil Nadu, India.
- The incident occurred on Monday at a Tata Electronics facility that manufactures components for Apple iPhones.
- The men collapsed one after another while inspecting a wastewater treatment tank and were declared dead on arrival at hospital.
- Local officials noted a lack of proper safety measures and have halted operations at the effluent treatment plant pending a review.
- Apple, Tata, state authorities, and contractor Ecolab are launching investigations into the incident.
IN FULL
Three workers die of suffocation at iPhone parts factory in India
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