Voices: The real reason young people don’t want to fight for Britain

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It’s that time of year again. Boris Johnson’s unbrushed hair has made its annual pilgrimage to the Cenotaph and the commentariat have dusted off their favourite seasonal question: why on earth won’t young people join the bloody Army? Are they lazy? Ungrateful? Allergic to a bit of discipline?

I won’t pretend to have any great personal experience with the armed forces; my closest brush with military life was a desperate U-turn having nearly driven through Whitehall on my way to work during a Remembrance service.

And so to understand this better, I enlisted a family member who up until recently served in active combat. Though the same age, we took very different paths after sixth form. I sauntered off to Sussex for three years to moan about just how hard it is to attend three lectures a week while working a supermarket job. He went to Afghanistan.

His assessment is very simple. It’s a great experience, but the “heroes” that are sent off to risk their lives are not offered the proper support when they return.

Figures from August show almost 20,000 military veterans are being treated for mental health issues by the NHS after leaving the forces. Perhaps even more concerning is that the government cannot even tell us how many are currently waiting for mental health treatment, because they don’t keep an accurate tally. More than 2,000 are homeless, and a study from Northumbria University in 2024 found half of support requests coming in were related to poverty.

Over the past year or so, attempts have been made to lure the under-35s into the army through campaigns on Fortnite, Twitch streams, and most recently, a recruitment campaign piggybacking on the World Cup. None of which seem to be working. Less than a quarter of under-35s regard a willingness “to serve in the military at a time of need” as important, according to the UK’s longest-running survey into social and political attitudes, the British Social Attitudes Survey. While recruitment is steady, applications are down 36 per cent and the Army itself is still smaller than it was three years ago.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you onto the sign-up list, my army insider further posited that it could be something to do with the pay, which is not fantastic. So unfantastic, in fact, that according to the Ministry of Defence’s own 2025 figures, just 34 per cent of serving personnel were satisfied with their basic rate of pay, while only 35 per cent thought their pay and benefits were fair for the work they do. In other words, almost two-thirds of those already in uniform don’t think they’re being adequately compensated, which is hardly a ringing endorsement for a career in the armed forces.

I mean, what on earth are we doing here?

Cast your minds back a few months to the row over defence spending, when John Healey, then defence secretary, was openly at odds with the Treasury over the money being allocated to the armed forces. Compound that onto the concerns around veterans’ mental health and post-service support, and the Army’s recruitment problem starts to look rather less like a generational failure of patriotism and rather more like a failure to make the job particularly appealing.

None of these explanations are particularly comfortable for politicians to acknowledge. It is much easier to blame the recruits than examine the institution demonstrably struggling with pay, morale and retention. Take for example those politicians who seem to think the answer to a recruitment crisis is not to make the Army a more attractive place to work, but to make joining it compulsory. Back in May 2024, then prime minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to introduce mandatory national service for 18-year-olds, giving young people the choice of a year in the military or a year of community volunteering. James Cleverly, now a London mayoral candidate, was quick to defend the proposal, suggesting it would help tackle social fragmentation and get young people out of their bedrooms.

Neither acknowledged that just two days before Sunak’s announcement, Conservative defence minister Andrew Murrison had told parliament that forcing potentially unwilling recruits into national service could damage morale, recruitment and retention.

Dare we suggest that perhaps young people don’t trust the government enough to sign up for the army? Low wages, a housing crisis, crumbling public services and dwindling opportunities hardly give them much confidence that a government struggling to look after its own citizens will look after them once they’re in uniform.

If the armed forces want to persuade a new generation to sign up, they are going to have to offer them something worth signing up for: decent pay, better conditions and the prospect of a better life. No amount of patriotic rhetoric or recruitment gimmicks will make up for the absence of those things.