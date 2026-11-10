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Soccer
Martin Zubimendi: Three clubs linked with move for £60m Arsenal midfielder
By Miguel Delaney,5 days ago
- Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are monitoring Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi ahead of a potential January move.
- The Spanish international has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta following the summer arrival of Bruno Guimaraes.
- Arsenal may consider selling Zubimendi to fund the purchase of a new transitional winger.
- The Gunners would seek to recoup at least the £60m fee they originally paid for the midfielder.
- Zubimendi is currently wearing a protective face mask during matches after suffering a suspected broken nose against Everton.
IN FULL
Chelsea one of three clubs keen on Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi for January transfer