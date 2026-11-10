Martin Zubimendi: Three clubs linked with move for £60m Arsenal midfielder

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Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are monitoring Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi ahead of a potential January move.

The Spanish international has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta following the summer arrival of Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal may consider selling Zubimendi to fund the purchase of a new transitional winger.

The Gunners would seek to recoup at least the £60m fee they originally paid for the midfielder.

Zubimendi is currently wearing a protective face mask during matches after suffering a suspected broken nose against Everton.

IN FULL

Chelsea one of three clubs keen on Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi for January transfer