Wall Street settles after Trump blames post-election stock slump on voters: Live updates

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As Democrats continue to add to their “blue tsunami” of midterms wins, President Donald Trump has pointed the finger of blame at the opposition and at the American public for Thursday’s stock market plunge, which has since begun to ease.

The Nasdaq Composite dipped 5.52 percent while the S&P 500 dropped 4.36 percent and the Dow Jones went down 1,833.06 points in response to this week’s resounding election results.

“The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Remember, it wasn’t Republicans, it was Dumocrats.”

In a follow-up, he told the electorate: “You only have yourselves to blame!”

With votes still being counted in the Alaska and Mississippi Senate races and beyond, Democrats currently hold a 54 to 44 majority in the Senate and are projected to win 253 seats in the House to the GOP’s 157.

The results come amid a civil war brewing within the Trump administration, with insiders scrambling to assign blame, the president reportedly sounding out advisors on the potential firing of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly on “resignation watch.”