Arrests after emergency crews targeted with fireworks and police car set alight

Police Scotland carried out their largest deployment since the visit of President Trump (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire

Seven people were arrested as Police Scotland’s largest deployment of officers since the visit of US President Donald Trump in 2025 saw emergency services targeted with fireworks and a police vehicle set alight in Glasgow.

Police and an ambulance were responding to a report of an injured man in Greenside Street when one police officer and an ambulance staff member sustained minor injuries after both crews were attacked with fireworks and a police vehicle was set alight and seriously damaged.

Firefighters were also forced to withdraw as they faced anti-social behaviour while attending to bin fires in the south of Edinburgh.

The incidents came amid a large police operation to deal with disorder on Bonfire Night, known as Operation Amberlight.

Police Scotland said officers and ambulance crews were called to reports of an injured male on Greenside Street in Glasgow shortly before 8pm.

A spokesperson for the force said: “During this time both crews were targeted with fireworks resulting in a police vehicle being set alight and seriously damaged. One of the ambulance staff sustained a minor injury.

“Operation Amberlight specialist resources were deployed, and one male has been arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing and police maintain a presence in the area.”

In Oxgangs and around Colinton Mains in Edinburgh, bins were knocked over and set on fire in the road on Thursday evening.

There was a large police presence in the area, as trouble involving groups of young people with fireworks was reported.

November 5 has brought disorder to parts of Scotland in previous years, with fireworks thrown at officers.(Handout/PA Media)

Locals stated that groups of youths were launching fireworks at emergency services as they attempted to deal with the disorder.

One person, who did not want to be named, told the Press Association: “They’re setting fire in the park and shooting fireworks at the police and firemen.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Thursday, November 5 2026, we received a report of a group of youths creating a blockage in the road on Oxgangs Road North, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and fireworks were set off in their direction, but no injuries have been reported.”

As part of its Bonfire Night policing operation, Police Scotland called in assistance from forces in England and Wales, as it mounted the biggest deployment of officers since the visit of Mr Trump last year.

The November 5 celebrations coincided with a major European football clash and a possible protest in Glasgow, and officers from as far afield as Avon and Somerset, Hampshire, Hertfordshire and South Wales were expected to be on the streets of Scotland.

Chief Superintendent David Robertson said: “While we have seen a rise in the overall number of calls relating to fireworks incidents between Halloween and Bonfire Night 2026, when compared to last year, I am encouraged by the reduction in serious incidents requiring us to mobilise specialist resources during this time.

“The communities of Scotland have overwhelmingly showed their commitment to enjoying both Halloween and Bonfire Night in the proper spirit.

“Nevertheless, we have seen, yet again, an unacceptable number of incidents where the police and our emergency service colleagues have been attacked with fireworks and other projectiles. This resulted in one of our officers and a colleague from the Scottish Ambulance Service sustaining minor injuries.

“This simply must stop. Police officers, ambulance staff and firefighters and there to protect communities – not the be the target of violence.

“I want to make it clear that thorough investigations will now take place to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”