Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Personal Finance

Japan's stock benchmark Nikkei tumbles more than 6% after trading opens

By Via AP news wire,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XMNe_1GoMAqiG00
Japan Financial Markets Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Japan’s stock benchmark Nikkei tumbled more than 6% after trading opened Friday.

The decline follows a widespread sellout of issues related to artificial intelligence on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 4.4% Thursday for its worst day since U.S. President Donald Trump shook markets worldwide in April 2025 with his “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments