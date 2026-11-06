Japan's stock benchmark Nikkei tumbles more than 6% after trading opens

Japan Financial Markets Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Japan’s stock benchmark Nikkei tumbled more than 6% after trading opened Friday.

The decline follows a widespread sellout of issues related to artificial intelligence on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 4.4% Thursday for its worst day since U.S. President Donald Trump shook markets worldwide in April 2025 with his “Liberation Day” tariffs.