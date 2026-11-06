Abdul El-Sayed has already found something he wants to work with Trump on

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has already found something he wants to work with President Donald Trump on — cutting aid to Israel.

The Michigan Democrat — who has been an outspoken critic of Israeli leadership during the war in Gaza, which he calls a genocide — backed Trump’s idea to cut $4 billion in aid to Israel by the end of the year, saying that he would “love to work with him on doing that.”

“I don’t think we should be continuing to subsidize a foreign military that has done the worst things with our money,” El-Sayed told the hosts of MS NOW’s Morning Joe Thursday. “In fact, I don’t know that we should be continuing to sell weapons to a country that is, again, using our weapons to do awful things.”

Israel has vehemently denied it is committing a genocide in Gaza.

Trump announced the U.S. was cutting aid to Israel on Fox & Friends Tuesday as Americans were heading to the polls for the midterm elections, saying that Israel no longer needed the money.

The Michigan Democrat — who has been an outspoken critic of Israeli leadership during the war in Gaza, which he calls a genocide — backed Trump’s idea to cut $4 billion in aid to Israel by the end of the year, saying that he would ‘love to work with him on doing that’ (Getty Images)

“Why? Because they don’t need it, Brian. I mean, I asked them, because they don’t need it. And because why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like El-Sayed when they don’t need it,” Trump told co-host Brian Kilmeade.

“It is a bad talking point. Because when you say, ‘Why don’t we give everybody $4 billion?’ Israel is our number one. We give them more than anybody else, and they no longer need it.”

Trump said the decision to cut aid was made with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “He brought it up, he said, ‘I think it would be appropriate if we do not receive aid,’” the president said.

During Thursday’s interview, El-Sayed made clear that he is not against Jewish people, but rather the wartime actions of Israel.

“We have to separate between Judaism and the Jewish people and Israel and its actions. We have to,” El-Sayed said.

Trump announced the U.S. was cutting aid to Israel on Tuesday as Americans were heading to the polls for the midterm elections, saying that Israel no longer needed the money (AFP via Getty Images)

“We have broken our own principles when it comes to Israel time and again. And I want to have a conversation; I’ll stop here, where a Palestinian child and a Jewish-Israeli child growing up in the Holy Land can look forward at their life and say, ‘my life is not going to be curtailed by somebody’s violence,’” he said, asking, “How do we get there?”

El-Sayed will become the first Muslim senator when he is sworn in next year.

While campaigning for his Republican opponent Mike Rogers ahead of the midterms, Trump attacked El-Sayed, baselessly calling him a “jihadist” and demanding he go through metal detectors at the U.S. Capitol building if elected.

“I’m here to keep a Jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member from becoming a United States senator,” Trump said. El-Sayed has vehemently denied any ties to the Islamist organization.

El-Sayed, in turn, taunted Trump during his victory speech, saying, “I know you struggle with my name, so after [Vice President] JD [Vance] swears me in in January, you can just go on and call me senator.”