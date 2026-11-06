Funnyman Frank Carson to be honoured in Belfast

Comedian Frank Carson is to be honoured with a plaque (John Stillwell/PA) PA Archive

Belfast comedian Frank Carson is set to be honoured with a blue plaque in his memory at his former school in the Northern Ireland capital.

Carson, who appeared on TV series Opportunity Knocks and Tiswas, was perhaps best known for his trademark quips, “It’s the way I tell them” and “It’s a cracker”.

He died at the age of 85 in 2012 at his home in Blackpool, Lancashire following an illness.

Crowds turned out for his funeral in Belfast where they heard Carson described as the “prime minister of fun”.

Now his memory is being made permanent at St Patrick’s National School in Belfast where an Ulster History Circle blue plaque will be erected.

Carson’s son Tony said it brings his father home.

“For the Carson family, this blue plaque brings dad back home, fixing his legacy where Hugh Francis Carson’s story began,” he said.

“For the Belfast community, it honours one of their own, proof that humour and heart, with unbound energy and ambition can rise from humble beginnings to achieve success and, as importantly, admiration.

“The whole of Northern Ireland rightly celebrates a man who, through our darkest years, made us laugh together and took Belfast wit – ‘It’s the way I tell ‘em’- to the world.

“A Centenary reminder that joy itself can be a lasting legacy, Pops, you’ll always be a ‘cracker’.”

Frank Carson was a son of Belfast (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

Dan Gordon, who wrote and performed his one man show Frank Carson – A Rebel Without A Pause, said Carson had earned a plaque.

“Frank Carson was quintessentially Belfast,” he said.

“He was simultaneously soft, hard, joyous, exuberant, charitable, loyal, thoughtful and driven.

“A cornerstone of comedy for 50 years.

“His voice and presence were unmistakeable and he was a determined pioneer in local broadcasting.

“From summer specials to Royal Variety performances, Frank was just at home on a Blackpool pier or the stage at the London Palladium playing to television audiences of 18 million.

“He started as a Belfast newsboy and finished as a papal knight.

“It was the way he told ‘em.

“Fellow comic Spike Milligan best summed him up when he said: ‘The difference between Frank Carson and the M1 – is you can turn off the M1’.”

Chris Spurr, chairman of the Ulster History Circle, said they are delighted to commemorate Carson.

“Frank Carson delighted millions of fans with his quick wit and comic timing, and his charity fundraising benefited many causes,” he said.

“On the day of his 100th anniversary, the Ulster History Circle is delighted to commemorate this cracker of a comedian with a blue plaque at the former school he attended.

“The Circle is grateful to Belfast City Council for their financial support towards the plaque, and to St Patrick’s Parish and the Carson family for their valued assistance.”