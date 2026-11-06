Prince William opens up about private life in special edition of Country Life

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Prince William will share rare insights into his public role and personal life as he guest-edits Country Life magazine.

The Prince of Wales has spent the past six months working with the publication, which celebrates rural life, to create his 300-page commemorative issue, which will be published next week on Wednesday, November 11.

William met with Mark Hedges, Country Life’s editor-in-chief, and managing editor Paula Minchin last month at Windsor to preview the draft and examine the proofs and layout.

The prince will also be the cover star for the special edition, in which he will share more personal aspects of his life, including his fondness for an occasional pub visit for a pint of cider with ice.

Mr Hedges previously described the heir to the throne as a “passionate countryman” when his role as guest editor was announced in June.

The Prince of Wales has spent the past six months working with Country Life magazine (Getty)

William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall landed estate, which spans 128,000 acres over 19 counties, when his father became King.

He also has a countryside retreat, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The Prince of Wales has a long-standing passion for the countryside and the vital role it plays in the nation’s life, culture and wellbeing.

“His guest editorship of Country Life reflects a desire to celebrate the people, places and innovative stewardship helping to secure its future for generations to come.”

The photograph of the Queen Camilla taken by her daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales (Country Life)

William follows in the footsteps of his father, the King, stepmother, the Queen, and his aunt, the Princess Royal, who have all been guest editors.

Camilla's guest edition in 2022 to mark her 75th birthday was the biggest-selling issue of all time, with the front cover picture of the then-duchess of Cornwall, now Queen Camilla, taken by the now-Princess of Wales.

The King, then the Prince of Wales, twice guest-edited Country Life, firstly for his 65th birthday in November 2013, and then for his 70th in 2018.

In 2020, the Princess Royal guest-edited an edition for her 70th birthday.

Last month, William opened up about his childhood dream to become a policeman or DJ during a surprise appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

“I did want to be a policeman when I was younger, I did think I would be a good policeman,” he said.

“And then I went through a phase where I wanted to be a DJ, which didn’t go very well, and I came up with a name, I was called DJ Xara with an X, it wasn’t good.”