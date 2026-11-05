Cancer diagnoses hit record high of more than 1,000 people a day

An average of 1,021 are being diagnosed with cancer each day in England PA Archive

More than 1,000 people are being diagnosed with cancer each day in England as detection rates reach record highs.

But cancer charities have warned that while new figures show that the NHS is identifying more cases, it is still failing to meet its targets on diagnosis and treatment.

Data published by the NHS on Thursday showed there were 373,574 new cancer diagnoses in 2024, which is 11,833 more than in 2023, and represents an average of 1,021 new cancer diagnoses a day. It is the first time diagnoses have surpassed 1,000 a day, the NHS said.

Prostate cancer remains the most common cancer, with diagnoses increasing by 4.1 per cent to 61,115 in 2024, and making up around 167 diagnoses a day.

NHS figures last month showed that 78.6 per cent of people were diagnosed or had cancer ruled out within 28 days of an urgent referral in August 2026, which is below the target of 80 per cent.

The NHS has failed to reach its cancer treatment target since 2015 (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, its target for at least 85 per cent of patients to begin their first treatment for cancer within 62 days of diagnosis has not been met since 2015.

Only 71.9 per cent of patients received their diagnosis and started their first treatment within 2 months of an urgent referral in July 2026.

Dr Ian Walker, the executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK, told The Guardian: “While NHS staff are diagnosing more people with cancer every day, too many are still being caught at a late stage.

“The UK government pledged to improve early diagnosis, cancer waiting times and access to treatment in its national cancer plan for England.

“It now needs to keep its foot on the pedal to ensure cancer patients aren’t let down. The situation won’t change without focused effort from the government, clear accountability, and a guarantee that the NHS will get the specialist staff and equipment it needs.”

Prostate was the most diagnosed cancer in 2024 (PA)

Steven McIntosh, the chief partnerships officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, told the newspaper that the latest figures failed to reflect health inequalities preventing some groups from diagnosis.

“We know that who you are and where you live can still have a significant impact on how likely you are to get cancer, as well as how quickly you are diagnosed and your chances of survival,” he said.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, said: “These new figures show the health service is moving in the right direction with NHS staff working hard to diagnose 1,000 people a day with cancer for the first time ever.

“NHS teams across the country are taking tests and checks closer to the people who need them, and with new treatments being developed all the time, we will continue to do all we can to get people seen and treated for cancer as early as possible.

“If you are invited for one of our screening programmes please take up the offer, and if you are worried about potential signs and symptoms of cancer, please contact your GP surgery without delay.”