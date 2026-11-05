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Politics
Putin won't be invited to G20 in Manchester next year, Burnham says
By Harriette Boucher,7 days ago
- Andy Burnham has confirmed Vladimir Putin will not be invited to next year’s G20 summit in Manchester, as Donald Trump claims a "big, beautiful agreement" over Ukraine is near.
- Asked by The Economist if the Russian leader would be invited to the event, Mr Burnham replied: "No".
- This contrasts with Trump after his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, said in September that Washington invited Putin to December's G20 in Miami.
- The US president suggested the conflict could soon conclude following a Thursday meeting with Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev.
- He told reporters: "It's going to be an agreement. It's going to be a big agreement, and it's going to involve more than Ukraine... I could even say it might involve all of Europe."
IN FULL
Ukraine-Russia war latest: UK refuses to invite Putin to G20 summit as Trump claims of ‘big agreement’