Putin won't be invited to G20 in Manchester next year, Burnham says

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Andy Burnham has confirmed Vladimir Putin will not be invited to next year’s G20 summit in Manchester, as Donald Trump claims a "big, beautiful agreement" over Ukraine is near.

Asked by The Economist if the Russian leader would be invited to the event, Mr Burnham replied: "No".

This contrasts with Trump after his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, said in September that Washington invited Putin to December's G20 in Miami.

The US president suggested the conflict could soon conclude following a Thursday meeting with Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

He told reporters: "It's going ‌to be an ‌agreement. It's going to be a big agreement, and it's ⁠going to involve more than Ukraine... I could even say it might involve all of Europe."

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Ukraine-Russia war latest: UK refuses to invite Putin to G20 summit as Trump claims of ‘big agreement’