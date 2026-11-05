Bonfire Night arrests made after emergency services pelted with fireworks

Police were targeted with fireworks on Thursday night PA

Seven people were arrested as Police Scotland’s largest deployment of officers since the visit of US President Donald Trump in 2025 saw emergency services targeted with fireworks and a police vehicle set alight in Glasgow.

Police and an ambulance were responding to a report of an injured man in Greenside Street when one police officer and an ambulance staff member sustained minor injuries.

Both crews were attacked with fireworks and a police vehicle was set alight and seriously damaged.

Firefighters were also forced to withdraw as they faced anti-social behaviour while attending to bin fires in the south of Edinburgh, while police were targeted with fireworks in other areas of the city.

Fireworks were also thrown at members of the public in Clydebank and there were attacks on fire crews in the Knightswood and Castlemilk areas of Glasgow, Cumnock in Ayrshire, Larkhall in South Lanarkshire, and Blackridge, West Lothian.

One arrest was made in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The incidents came amid a large police operation to deal with disorder on Bonfire Night, known as Operation Amberlight.

Police Scotland said officers and ambulance crews were called to reports of an injured male on Greenside Street in Glasgow shortly before 8pm.

A spokesperson for the force said: “During this time both crews were targeted with fireworks resulting in a police vehicle being set alight and seriously damaged. One of the ambulance staff sustained a minor injury.

“Operation Amberlight specialist resources were deployed, and one male has been arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing and police maintain a presence in the area.”

Bins and a police car were set on fire (PA)

In Oxgangs and around Colinton Mains in Edinburgh, bins were knocked over and set on fire in the road on Thursday evening.

There was a large police presence in the area, as trouble involving groups of young people with fireworks was reported.

Locals said that groups of youths were launching fireworks at emergency services as they attempted to deal with the disorder.

One person, who did not want to be named, said: “They’re setting fires in the park and shooting fireworks at the police and firemen.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Thursday, November 5 2026, we received a report of a group of youths creating a blockage in the road on Oxgangs Road North, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and fireworks were set off in their direction, but no injuries have been reported.”

(PA)

Police also went to the Kirkton area of Dundee following reports of a significant group of individuals gathering and setting illegal fires.

As part of its Bonfire Night policing operation, Police Scotland called in assistance from forces in England and Wales, as it mounted the biggest deployment of officers since the visit of Mr Trump last year.

The 5 November celebrations coincided with a major European football clash and a possible protest in Glasgow, and officers from as far afield as Avon and Somerset, Hampshire, Hertfordshire and South Wales were expected to be on the streets of Scotland.

Police said a “proportionate policing response” was in place for the Celtic vs Besiktas Europa League match which passed without serious incident while no resources were required in relation to the possible protest.