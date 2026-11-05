Trump teases 'big agreement' after meeting Putin envoy but not with Ukrainian officials

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President Donald Trump confirmed holding talks with Vladimir Putin’s envoy at the White House on Thursday, but did not meet visiting Ukrainian officials.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump acknowledged his conversation with Kirill Dmitriev. "I can’t tell you what I discussed," Trump said.

Asked if he had met Ukrainian representatives, Trump said he had not.

Officials from both countries were at the White House for an occasion honouring Melania Trump’s work brokering a ceasefire in Oleshky.

Having declined to provide details regarding his discussion with Dmitriev, Trump indicated that a wider arrangement was taking shape.

"Its going to be an agreement, it’s going to be a big agreement and it’s going to involve more than Ukraine," Trump said, noting that it could potentially encompass the whole of Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy joined Melania Trump at the White House on Thursday as she brought together Russian and Ukrainian officials to recognise the localized ceasefire she negotiated between the two nations in a besieged Ukrainian village.

Addressing the gathering at her invitation, Dmitriev offered his gratitude to the first lady for her "distinguished humanitarian role" in securing the six-day truce.

Dmitriev noted that Putin personally issued directions regarding the operation and passed on his appreciation to Melania Trump. Representatives from Ukraine also took part in the event marking the ceasefire, which was signed Oct. 23.

Russian Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev, left, presents first lady Melania Trump with a gift during a meeting with Russian and Ukrainian representatives in the Grand Foyer of the White House (AP)

The head of the parliamentary faction of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s party, Davyd Arakhamia, and Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, also spoke at the event.

Arakhamia told the first lady she did an “amazing job" and encouraged her to keep helping the Ukrainian people, who have endured more than four years of war after Putin sent his troops across the border and invaded the country in 2022.

“Definitely we would like to ask you to keep going and to find new missions and to de-escalate more as much as possible,” Arakhamia said.

The first lady has worked with both countries since last year to reunite families separated by the war. So far, she has helped nearly three dozen children return to their relatives.

She said Thursday that she hoped the Oleshky ceasefire could become more enduring and more widespread.

“Let Oleshky be the modest spark that grows into a lasting flame of peace,” she said.

Peace between Russia and Ukraine so far has eluded President Trump, who alternately has pressed Russia and Ukraine to end the war since he returned to office nearly two years ago.

Zelenskyy, in a speech in Spain on Friday, said the operation in Oleshky proved “something very simple. When Putin wants the fighting to stop, it stops. And there was real silence, no attacks some days, and we saved hundreds of lives.”

First lady tackles foreign policy challenge

The ceasefire is the latest example of how Melania Trump has become more involved in foreign affairs than some of her recent predecessors, who typically travel abroad to spread U.S. goodwill and avoid involvement with warring countries.

In 2022, months after Russia invaded Ukraine, first lady Jill Biden traveled to western Ukraine to visit with Zelenskyy's wife in a town far away from the front lines. Under tight security, first lady Laura Bush made several visits to war-torn Afghanistan.

In an announcement that came as a surprise, the White House said on Oct. 23 that the first lady had brokered the ceasefire to help with the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid and to allow civilians to evacuate from a place she described as being “on the brink of disaster.”

Ukrainian, Russian and U.S. negotiators earlier that day had reached an agreement to deliver relief to Oleshky in the war-divided region of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

The ceasefire is the latest example of how Melania Trump (right) has become more involved in foreign affairs than some of her recent predecessors (AP)

The local ceasefire was in effect from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1 and amounted to the most significant truce since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

An estimated 2,000 people remained in Oleshky when the temporary truce took hold. They were offered the choice of evacuating to territory controlled by Ukraine or Russia, or remaining in the city with replenished food and medical supplies.

Supplies were delivered during the six-day window while hundreds of Oleshky residents crossed into Ukrainian-held territory in a major evacuation operation.

Melania Trump said Thursday that nearly 800 people had evacuated Oleshky, and she described how she initiated talks with officials in both countries after learning about the situation at an event she held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session in September. She said she and her top adviser, Marc Beckman, worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership to define the terms of the ceasefire.

Situation in Oleshky was dire

Food and medical supplies had been scarce for months in Oleshky, once a city of about 24,000 residents that sits on the Dnipro River separating Ukrainian forces from the city’s Russian occupiers. There is no electricity, heat or running water.

Oleshky was captured by Moscow’s forces on the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Its buildings were shelled and burned, and its infrastructure damaged. In June 2023, floodwaters inundated the city after the Kakhovka Dam collapsed from an explosion that an investigation found was likely caused by the Russian military. Hundreds of residents were killed.

Those left in the city along Ukraine’s southeastern front face death from hunger or disease as another harsh winter looms. Ukraine has appealed repeatedly for a local ceasefire to organize evacuations. Russia, as the occupying power, is obligated by international law to ensure civilians under its control have what they need to survive.

The first lady presented Putin and Zelenskyy's representatives with large white envelopes and asked them to deliver her personal letter to each leader. Dmitriev presented her with a painting from an 11-year-old girl while Zelenskyy sent her a Ukrainian award recognizing her role in the ceasefire.