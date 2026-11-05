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Golf
Fired Good Good Golf exec sues for defamation over controversial ad
By Jasmine Fernández,7 days ago
- Former Good Good Golf executive Jeffrey Lefkovits has filed a $1 million defamation lawsuit against the brand and former CEO Matt Kendrick.
- Lefkovits claims he was falsely scapegoated and fired over a controversial ad depicting co-founder Garrett Clark shoving female colleague Alexis Miestowski.
- Court documents show the initial ad script approved by Lefkovits contained no violence, and the shove scene was added without his knowledge while he was out of the office.
- The advertisement resulted in lost partnerships with Callaway and the PGA Tour, along with major retailers pulling Good Good merchandise from stores.
- The lawsuit alleges Kendrick publicly blamed the marketing team to protect himself, severely damaging Lefkovits's professional reputation.
IN FULL
Fired Good Good Golf exec sues for $1M and claims he was scape-goated for controversial ad