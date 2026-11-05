Arrest as emergency service workers targeted with fireworks on Bonfire Night

Police were called to disorder in Edinburgh. (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire

One arrest has been made as officers and ambulance crews were targeted with fireworks and a police vehicle set alight as they tried to reach an injured man in Glasgow this evening, Police Scotland has said.

Firefighters were also forced to withdraw as they faced anti-social behaviour while attending to bin fires in the south of Edinburgh.

The incidents came amid a large police operation to deal with disorder on Bonfire Night, known as Operation Amberlight.

Police Scotland said officers and ambulance crews were called to reports of an injured male on Greenside Street in Glasgow shortly before 8pm.

A spokesperson for the force said: “During this time both crews were targeted with fireworks resulting in a police vehicle being set alight and seriously damaged. One of the ambulance staff sustained a minor injury.

“Operation Amberlight specialist resources were deployed, and one male has been arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing and police maintain a presence in the area.”

In Oxgangs and around Colinton Mains in Edinburgh, bins were knocked over and set on fire in the road on Thursday evening.

There was a large police presence in the area, as trouble involving groups of young people with fireworks was reported.

November 5 has brought disorder to parts of Scotland in previous years, with fireworks thrown at officers.(Handout/PA Media)

Locals stated that groups of youths were launching fireworks at emergency services as they attempted to deal with the disorder.

One person, who did not want to be named, told the Press Association: “They’re setting fire in the park and shooting fireworks at the police and firemen.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Thursday, November 5 2026, we received a report of a group of youths creating a blockage in the road on Oxgangs Road North, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and fireworks were set off in their direction, but no injuries have been reported.”

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were alerted to reports of bins on fire in the Oxgangs area of Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances and crews were met with anti-social behaviour. Crews withdrew from the area and Police Scotland were called to assist.

“There were no reported casualties or injuries.”

As part of its Bonfire Night policing operation, Police Scotland called in assistance from forces in England and Wales, as it mounted the biggest deployment of officers since the visit of US President Donald Trump last year.

The November 5 celebrations coincided with a major European football clash and a possible protest in Glasgow, and officers from as far afield as Avon and Somerset, Hampshire, Hertfordshire and South Wales were expected to be on the streets of Scotland.

With the additional police in place, Chief Superintendent David Robertson of Police Scotland said the force was prepared.

Speaking to the Press Association on Thursday afternoon, Mr Robertson said he was “confident that we’re ready for whatever may happen this evening”.

“Tonight is about capitalising on the additional capability and capacity we’ve got deployed tonight,” he told officers at a Fettes police station briefing before they deployed.

“We need to respond effectively and we need to make our presence felt when it’s required.”

He asked officers to be proactive, decisive and disciplined.

“If it’s necessary to make arrests, then please do so,” he said.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell also addressed officers at the Edinburgh station before they deployed.

She said she is “absolutely confident” in officers ahead of the evening.