Anthropic AI development doubles speed despite CEO safety warnings

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Anthropic has been found to be advancing its technology roughly twice as fast as it was a year ago, according to a report by the evaluation group METR.

Researchers attributed the accelerated capability growth primarily to recursive self-improvement, where Anthropic's Claude chatbot assists in building newer AI models.

The rapid development occurs despite Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei publicly urging the AI industry to slow progress so safety measures can keep pace.

METR gained unprecedented access to Anthropic's internal data and staff ahead of the San Francisco-based company's planned initial public offering.

The assessment warned that unchecked self-improving AI could compound acceleration and potentially outpace human understanding and control.

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Anthropic is rapidly accelerating AI development amid CEO's call to slowdown, group says