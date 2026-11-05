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Technology
Anthropic AI development doubles speed despite CEO safety warnings
By Kelvin ChanKaitlyn Huamani,7 days ago
- Anthropic has been found to be advancing its technology roughly twice as fast as it was a year ago, according to a report by the evaluation group METR.
- Researchers attributed the accelerated capability growth primarily to recursive self-improvement, where Anthropic's Claude chatbot assists in building newer AI models.
- The rapid development occurs despite Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei publicly urging the AI industry to slow progress so safety measures can keep pace.
- METR gained unprecedented access to Anthropic's internal data and staff ahead of the San Francisco-based company's planned initial public offering.
- The assessment warned that unchecked self-improving AI could compound acceleration and potentially outpace human understanding and control.
IN FULL
Anthropic is rapidly accelerating AI development amid CEO's call to slowdown, group says