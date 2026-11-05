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Tampa
Citibank shooter identified as 35-year-old angry over $2,500 of debt
By Brittney Donovan,7 days ago
- Police identified 35-year-old Jacob Pearson as the gunman who killed a woman at Citibank's Tampa campus, revealing he targeted the site over anger regarding a $2,500 debt collection.
- Pearson threatened an attorney affiliated with Citibank before driving 90 miles from Orlando, crashing his car through a courtyard fence, and fatally shooting 41-year-old Citibank HR employee Leann Selman.
- The shooter carried 90 rounds of ammunition and fired 15 times before his rifle jammed, after which a member of Citibank's armed security team shot him five times.
- Pearson was pronounced dead at a hospital, with Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister stating the gunman intended to hunt and kill anyone he could find.
- More than 365 law enforcement officers swarmed the campus following the attack, resulting in the evacuation of thousands of employees.
IN FULL
Citibank shooter named after targeting office over $2,500 debt collection