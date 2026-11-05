Citibank shooter identified as 35-year-old angry over $2,500 of debt

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Police identified 35-year-old Jacob Pearson as the gunman who killed a woman at Citibank's Tampa campus, revealing he targeted the site over anger regarding a $2,500 debt collection.

Pearson threatened an attorney affiliated with Citibank before driving 90 miles from Orlando, crashing his car through a courtyard fence, and fatally shooting 41-year-old Citibank HR employee Leann Selman.

The shooter carried 90 rounds of ammunition and fired 15 times before his rifle jammed, after which a member of Citibank's armed security team shot him five times.

Pearson was pronounced dead at a hospital, with Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister stating the gunman intended to hunt and kill anyone he could find.

More than 365 law enforcement officers swarmed the campus following the attack, resulting in the evacuation of thousands of employees.

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Citibank shooter named after targeting office over $2,500 debt collection