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Soccer
Sunderland suffer Europa League loss to Dinamo Zagreb as pressure mounts on Regis Le Bris
By Sam Brookes,7 days ago
- Sunderland fell to a 2-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb at the Stadium of Light on Thursday night.
- Regis Le Bris made six changes to the team that lost 3-1 to Coventry on the weekend and his gamble failed to pay off.
- Luka Stojkovic put Dinamo in front and then set up his side’s second goal which was scored by Dion Drena Beljo.
- This was Sunderland’s first defeat in this season’s Europa League, with the team having previously picked up seven points from their opening three games.
- The pressure is now mounting on Le Bris, as Sunderland are rock bottom of the Premier League after nine matches.
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