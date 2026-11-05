Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Soccer

Sunderland suffer Europa League loss to Dinamo Zagreb as pressure mounts on Regis Le Bris

By Sam Brookes,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2us8_1Go5tEEL00
Sunderland were beaten again on Thursday night Reuters
  • Sunderland fell to a 2-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb at the Stadium of Light on Thursday night.
  • Regis Le Bris made six changes to the team that lost 3-1 to Coventry on the weekend and his gamble failed to pay off.
  • Luka Stojkovic put Dinamo in front and then set up his side’s second goal which was scored by Dion Drena Beljo.
  • This was Sunderland’s first defeat in this season’s Europa League, with the team having previously picked up seven points from their opening three games.
  • The pressure is now mounting on Le Bris, as Sunderland are rock bottom of the Premier League after nine matches.
Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
2

Comments