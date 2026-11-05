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Cricket
Australian cricketer tested positive for cocaine after T20 Finals Day triumph
By Michael Jones,7 days ago
- Northamptonshire Steelbacks batter Chris Lynn served a one-month ban from cricket after testing positive for cocaine following his team's T20 Vitality Blast Final victory on 18 July 2026.
- An investigation by the Cricket Regulator confirmed that a sample taken from Lynn on Finals Day contained benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, resulting in an anti-doping rule violation.
- The regulator accepted that Lynn, who has played four ODIs and 18 T20s for Australia, had taken the prohibited substance out of competition in the early hours of 16 July, meaning the violation was unrelated to his athletic performance.
- Lynn had his initial three-month suspension reduced to one month after accepting the findings and successfully completing a substance abuse treatment programme.
- The ban was served retrospectively from 31 July to 30 August 2026, and the Cricket Regulator confirmed that no sanctions were imposed on Northamptonshire Steelbacks.
IN FULL
Northamptonshire Steelbacks cricketer serves one-month ban for cocaine