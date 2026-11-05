Taskmaster's New Year Treat unveils celebrity lineup competing for coveted 'golden eyebrows' prize

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A trophy in the form of Greg Davies's Golden Eyebrows awaits the winner of Taskmaster's New Year Treat, with five famous faces competing for the prize.

Alison Hammond, Chesney Hawkes, Francis Bourgeois, Maryam Moshiri and Rob Rinder are the contestants lined up for the special.

Davies, the show's titular taskmaster, and his sidekick Alex Horne will put the five through their paces with a variety of challenges.

Details for when the special will be broadcast have yet to be confirmed.

Hammond hosts This Morning on Fridays and is currently the co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

Alison Hammond with her ‘Bake Off’ co-host Noel Fielding (Channel 4)

Hawkes is a singer whose number one debut single, ‘The One And Only’, is his best-known work.

Bourgeois, whose real name is Luke Nicholson, is a social media personality who recently became one of the new hosts of the Prime Video series The Grand Tour.

Moshiri is a broadcaster and BBC newsreader who has been with the corporation since 2003.

Rinder is a criminal barrister and TV personality who previously hosted the reality courtroom show Judge Rinder.

Rob Rinder meets Queen Camilla alongside actor Louise Brealey (PA Wire)

The special follows news that Taskmaster will stage its first UK live show in Manchester next year.

Davies and Horne will perform at the AO Arena on 26 May, before a show at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles a month later on 22 June.

The production, titled Taskmaster Live On Stage, will feature special guests as contestants.

The remaining contestant places will be up for grabs by the audience.

Taskmaster Greg Davies, left, with Alex Horne, the show’s mastermind (Channel 4)

Davies said when the production was announced: “I am thrilled that my tiny assistant and I are to bring Taskmaster to such illustrious venues. Whilst on one hand it feels daunting, on the other it feels like destiny.

“Rest assured my judgements will remain even-handed, and every effort will be made for everyone to have a good time, except Alex.”

The live format has already been tested in America, where Taskmaster Live On Stage debuted earlier this year. Tickets for that run sold out in 13 minutes.

The TV programme features a panel of five celebrities who take part in various challenges, with points awarded by Davies. It premiered in 2015 on Dave before moving to Channel 4 in 2020.

The 22nd series began airing in September 2026.