Gov. Gavin Newsom commutes over 500 death sentences in California

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to commute all 548 state death row sentences to life in prison without parole before leaving office.

Newsom stated that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California values, while acknowledging the decision will cause pain for victims' families.

Under the California constitution, state Supreme Court approval is required to grant clemency to individuals convicted of multiple felonies.

The American Civil Liberties Union praised the commutations as a necessary end to an error-prone and inhumane punishment.

Newsom, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender, previously noted he would not run if Kamala Harris enters the race.

IN FULL

Newsom commutes all 548 death sentences in California as he prepares to leave office