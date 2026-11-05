Tottenham chief reveals ultimate aim to win the Premier League as he insists club is on 'right track'

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Tottenham chief executive Vinai Venkatesham believes the club is heading in the right direction again and has outlined an ultimate objective of winning the Premier League.

Spurs narrowly avoided a disastrous drop to the Championship during a tumultuous 2025-26 campaign that saw long-standing chairman Daniel Levy leave, while Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor were both sacked before Roberto De Zerbi secured survival on the final day.

A summer of heavy spending followed, bringing 10 new signings and several high-profile departures. After a sluggish opening to the campaign, Tottenham travel to Leeds on Saturday on the back of three straight victories.

Speaking on The Sports Agents Podcast, Venkatesham said: "We’ve had three better results in a row, but there is nothing here where we think, ‘oh we’ve cracked it’ and we’re right at the start of this journey of where we are going to.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have won three games in a row (PA)

"There will be good moments this season and bad moments this season, but I firmly believe we’re on the right track to where we want to get to.

"Ultimately, I guess the best way to answer your question (about targets) is what are we here for? We’re here to win, right? The people that we’ve attracted to the football club, the long list of people, everyone is here to win.

"If you work for Tottenham, when we talk about being here to win, that means we’re here to win the Premier League. That’s what this football club wants to do. It wants to win the Premier League and it wants to be consistent in the Champions League and ultimately win the Champions League.

"Can I tell you what year that’s going to happen in? Obviously I can’t but that’s what we’re aiming for and that’s what I want every single person that works for this club to think about every single day."

Venkatesham also disclosed that preparing for relegation last season was necessary, stating: "To not make that plan would have been irresponsible."

Xavi Simons is set to return to training later this month (Getty)

Meanwhile, playmaker Xavi Simons is progressing in his recovery from a severe knee injury and should return to training in late November.

The Netherlands international suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage during April's 1-0 victory at Wolves, missing the conclusion of Tottenham's survival battle.

ACL injuries typically require a nine-month recovery period, but Simons remains ahead of schedule and is set for first-team contact training later this month after the international break. This opens up the possibility of a match return weeks before the end of the year, delivering a timely boost to De Zerbi.