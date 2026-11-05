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Clashes erupt between demonstrators and riot police in France after major protests
By Harriette Boucher,7 days ago
- At least 600,000 people have demonstrated across France in nationwide protests over living costs, public services, and education, though trade unions claim 1.6 million took part.
- Clashes erupted between demonstrators and riot police in major cities including Paris and Lyon, prompting officers to fire tear gas and firefighters to extinguish multiple blazes.
- The one-day strike involved teachers, energy workers, and high school students, causing the closure of the Eiffel Tower and a reduction in nuclear power output.
- French Education Minister Edouard Geffray condemned criminal behaviour after fireworks thrown by protesters triggered a large fire at a high school near Toulouse.
- The civil unrest occurs five months ahead of the French presidential election, increasing political pressure on Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu over salaries and inflation.
IN FULL
Clashes break out as hundreds of thousands take to the streets in France in strike action
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