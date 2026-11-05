Peter Mandelson: New set of files expected to be released – here's when

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New documents regarding Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment as UK ambassador to the US are set to be published before the parliamentary Christmas recess on 17 December.

Cabinet Office permanent secretary Cat Little confirmed the Metropolitan Police agreed a section of withheld files can now be released without prejudicing their investigation.

The upcoming release follows a parliamentary humble address motion in February, which has already forced the publication of more than 1,500 pages.

Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee will review unredacted versions of the files prior to public release to check for national security or international relations concerns.

Some documents will remain withheld at the request of the Metropolitan Police as their investigation into alleged misconduct in public office remains ongoing.

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New tranche of Mandelson papers set to be published before Christmas