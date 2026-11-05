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Bonfire Night trouble erupts in Edinburgh as fireworks launched at police

By Danyel Vanreenen,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Zen8_1GnzY5bW00
Police Scotland said no officers were injured PA
  • Emergency service personnel faced anti-social behaviour in south Edinburgh on Bonfire Night, with groups of youths launching fireworks directly at police officers and setting fire to bins in the Oxgangs and Colinton Mains areas.
  • Police Scotland confirmed that no officers were injured during the disruptions, while crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service successfully extinguished several blazes set in local parks and grassland near Murrayburn Park.
  • The disorder occurred amid a major security operation across Scotland involving officers drafted from English and Welsh forces, marking the largest deployment of officers since the visit of US President Donald Trump last year.
  • Community Safety Minister Kirsten Oswald highlighted that the additional mutual aid support was required due to a unique convergence of high-profile events, including Bonfire Night, a major European football match, and a potential protest in Glasgow.
  • Senior police leaders, including Chief Superintendent David Robertson and Chief Constable Jo Farrell, had earlier expressed full confidence in their operational readiness, instructing officers to act decisively and make arrests where necessary to protect local communities.

IN FULL

Police targeted with fireworks during Bonfire Night disorder in Edinburgh

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