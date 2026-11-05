Husband and wife drown in inflatable kayak as they navigated Arizona river on Halloween

A married couple drowned on Halloween while floating down Arizona’s lower Salt River in an inflatable kayak, authorities said.

Anthony Beringer, 59, and his wife, Cindy Bowers, 68, were floating downstream around 1:30 p.m. Saturday when deputies received reports of a man yelling that his wife “couldn’t swim,” the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Both Beringer and Bowers disappeared underwater, investigators said.

Bowers’ body was recovered shortly after 2 p.m., while her husband’s body was found upstream around 3 p.m.

The couple was sharing one inflatable kayak when they went into the water, and neither was wearing a life jacket, the sheriff’s office said.

A married couple drowned on Halloween while kayaking on Arizona’s lower Salt River, a popular spot for tubing and wild-horse sightings (file photo) (Getty)

Authorities have not released further details about what led to the couple’s deaths.

The incident remains under investigation, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office told The Independent Thursday.

A day after the couple drowned, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office warned people to stay away from the Lower Salt River as Salt River Project released more water than usual, creating stronger currents and dangerous conditions.

Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, reminding people to never walk or drive through moving water, the agency said.

Arizona’s 200-mile Salt River supplies much of the water for the Greater Phoenix area and feeds several popular lakes and reservoirs. Its Lower Salt River stretch, about 40 minutes east of downtown Phoenix near Mesa, is a popular spot for tubing and catching a glimpse of wild horses. The area sits within the Tonto National Forest and requires a day pass.