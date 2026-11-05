Wall Street takes a beating with markets and tech stocks tumbling amid AI concerns

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange AFP via Getty Images

A brutal sell-off swept through Wall Street Thursday as stocks connected to artificial intelligence and data centers saw steep declines.

The dramatic retreat completely reversed the previous session’s sharp advance, which had marked the strongest performance for American equities in three months.

Plunging 4.4%, the S&P 500 suffered its steepest single-day drop since President Donald Trump rattled international markets in April 2025 by introducing his "Liberation Day" trade tariffs. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1,833 points, or 3.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite plummeted 5.5%.

With its high concentration of technology firms and AI playmakers, the Nasdaq is now down 11.9% from the historic peak it achieved last month. Financial analysts define any retreat exceeding 10% from recent highs as a market "correction."

Global equity markets faced widespread pressure as the pullback hit businesses that previously surged during the artificial intelligence expansion, pushing South Korea’s Kospi index down 5.3%. Volatility has mounted across these shares for several months amid growing apprehensions that rising borrowing costs could decelerate the construction of additional data processing facilities. Furthermore, market skeptics have contended that AI-related valuations escalated to unsustainable levels, creating a speculative bubble.

The Nasdaq was down 11.9% from the historic peak it achieved last month (AFP via Getty Images)

The outcome of Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections introduced further headwinds for the sector. Broad democratic triumphs across the country raised concerns that regulatory authorities might impose temporary holds on future data center development. Across the political spectrum, voters have expressed skepticism regarding AI expansion and frustration over climbing electricity costs attributed to server facility power demands.

Should data facility expansion slow down, demand for specialized semiconductors would likely contract alongside consumption of power and related commercial services. These resources have been heavily absorbed by the broader AI surge, which has served as a primary catalyst for economic expansion in the United States.

Nvidia, the semiconductor pioneer central to the AI sector’s rapid growth, tumbled 9.3% to become the single largest drag on the S&P 500. The stock has now slipped 2.6% year-to-date, following impressive annual advances of approximately 39%, 171%, and 239% across the preceding three years.

Concurrently, Advanced Micro Devices cratered 17.3%, while cloud provider CoreWeave, which leases computing power, surrendered 9.8%. Infrastructure provider GE Vernova, which supplies energy systems to processing facilities, slid 7.5%.

Exacerbating the downturn for market participants, leading semiconductor equities wield immense sway over broad indexes due to their massive market capitalizations. Consequently, a single percentage point shift in Nvidia’s price impacts the S&P 500 more significantly than an equivalent change in almost any other domestic listing.

Thursday’s declines proved widespread across sectors, as early morning advances across most equities rapidly dissolved.

Defying the broader slump, AppLovin surged 31% following quarterly financial results that surpassed Wall Street projections for both top-line revenue and net income. Additionally, the marketing platform’s board authorized a share repurchase initiative worth up to $3.2 billion, raising its total buyback capacity to $3.6 billion.

Luxury brand parent Tapestry advanced 7.1% as the owner of Coach and Kate Spade posted earnings above consensus forecasts. Management also elevated its full-year guidance for both sales and net profit.

Over longer horizons, equity valuations primarily track corporate earning trends and prevailing borrowing rates, remaining far less dependent on political shifts within Washington.

By the close of trading, the S&P 500 lost 334.89 points to settle at 7,353.73. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,833.06 points to 51,523.06, while the Nasdaq composite yielded 1,421.52 points to land at 24,315.00.

Across broader financial markets, immediate reactions to the U.S. midterm voting outcomes showed signs of moderating. International benchmark Brent crude oil climbed 3.9% to $98.29 per barrel, reclaiming a portion of the previous session’s near 9% drop. Significant uncertainty persists regarding the conflict involving Iran and the timeframe for stabilization within global energy supply networks.

Fixed-income assets saw government bond yields extend their downward movement. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes decreased to 4.84% from 4.90% late Wednesday, down from 4.95% on election night and over 5.30% last month. This downward shift suggests capital may be migrating toward sovereign debt instruments as investors seek shelter from equity market volatility.

The pullback in yields occurred alongside resilient macroeconomic indicators. Weekly initial jobless claims decreased across the country, while separate data revealed that domestic labor productivity expanded at a faster pace over the summer than forecasters anticipated. Enhanced efficiency could support ongoing economic expansion without exacerbating stubborn inflationary pressures.

Overseas trading yielded mixed results across Asian and European benchmarks. Beyond South Korea, Japan’s Nikkei 225 registered a 1.8% decline, dragged lower by regional weakness in technology and artificial intelligence holdings.

In London, the FTSE 100 edged down 0.4% following a decision by the Bank of England to raise its key interest rate for the first time in three years in an effort to curb elevated inflation.

Monetary policymakers indicated that future interest rate decisions will depend significantly on developments surrounding the Iranian conflict, which has fueled energy costs and inflationary pressure globally.

"We’ve seen encouraging news in the past 48 hours," Bank Gov. Andrew Bailey said at a press briefing. "The best thing that can happen is to resolve the conflict in the Middle East; there’s no question about it."