undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Celebrities
Tom Jones lifts lid on pneumonia recovery after being rushed to hospital in LA
By Kevin E G Perry,6 days ago
- Sir Tom Jones revealed to fans at Los Angeles' Greek Theater that he feared his life was over after being unexpectedly rushed to hospital with a severe case of pneumonia.
- The 86-year-old singer initially believed he had contracted the flu before experiencing extreme breathing difficulties, leading paramedics to take him to UCLA Medical Center where he spent two days in intensive care.
- Expressing deep gratitude to the medical staff who treated him, the Welsh music legend recalled telling doctors that he urgently needed to recover so he could get back performing on stage.
- The health scare forced the veteran artist to temporarily postpone concert dates in Los Angeles and San Diego, though he has now resumed his scheduled tour across California.
- The news comes shortly after the iconic performer made headlines by sharing on social media that ITV had made the decision to remove him from his long-standing coaching role on The Voice UK.
IN FULL
Tom Jones opens up about near-death experience last week: ‘I thought this was it’
6