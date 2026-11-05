Tom Jones opens up about near-death experience

Sir Tom Jones has revealed he thought he was about to die when he was rushed to hospital in Los Angeles last week.

The 86-year-old told the audience at the city’s Greek Theater on Wednesday that he was taken to UCLA Medical Center after contracting pneumonia.

“I thought this was it, you had a wonderful life Tommy, but it’s over now,” said the “It’s Not Unusual” singer.

He went on to say that he initially thought he simply had the flu, before it became clear he had pneumonia.

“And then they had to get the paramedics in, and I was like I can’t breathe,” Jones said of the harrowing experience.

Tom Jones told his audience in LA: ‘I have to get back on the stage, that’s where I belong’ (Getty)

The singer spent two days in the ICU before being released. “UCLA did a wonderful job, so I’m here,” said Jones.

He recalled telling doctors: “I have to get back on the stage, that’s where I belong,” leading his adoring fans to erupt in cheers.

Jones had rescheduled the concert in Los Angeles, along with another show in San Diego which went ahead at The Rady Shell earlier this week. He is set to perform November 6 at the Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, California.

Announcing the news on Instagram at the time, he wrote: “I’ve had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I’ve been hit with a bad case of the flu.

“Following doctor’s advice, I unfortunately have to reschedule tonight’s show in Los Angeles and tomorrow’s show in San Diego.

“I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience caused. I look forward to seeing you all soon,” he added.

Jones had rescheduled the concert in Los Angeles, along with another show in San Diego (Getty)

The singer, whose 1960s anthems include “It's Not Unusual” and “What's New Pussycat?”, made headlines recently when he revealed that ITV “made the decision” to “fire” him from The Voice U.K. coaching panel.

He shared that news on Instagram last month amid speculation he had been “dropped” from its 2027 series. Jones has been an on-off coach on the popular singing competition since it launched in 2012.

Away from television, his hits also include “Delilah” and “She's A Lady.”

Over a music career spanning more than six decades, he has achieved three U.K. number one singles and four chart-topping albums. His awards include one Grammy, two Brits and an Ivor Novello Award.

He received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 for his services to music.