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National Lottery Set For Life results: Winning numbers for draw on Thursday 5 November

By Independent Reporters,

6 days ago
  • The lucky winner of tonight’s National Lottery Set For Life draw will bag a top prize of £10,000 every month for 30 years.
  • To take part in the draw, players need to choose five numbers from 1 to 47, and one Life Ball number from 1 to 10.
  • You can find out if you’ve won by checking your ticket against tonight’s numbers below.
  • The winning Set For Life numbers were 8,9, 17, 32, 45.
  • And the Life Ball was 1.
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