National Lottery Set For Life results: Winning numbers for draw on Thursday 5 November

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The lucky winner of tonight’s National Lottery Set For Life draw will bag a top prize of £10,000 every month for 30 years.

To take part in the draw, players need to choose five numbers from 1 to 47, and one Life Ball number from 1 to 10.

You can find out if you’ve won by checking your ticket against tonight’s numbers below.

The winning Set For Life numbers were 8, 9, 17, 32, 45.

And the Life Ball was 1.