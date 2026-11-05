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F1 driver makes history at Mexico City Grand Prix and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean
By The Associated Press,6 days ago
From Kimi Antonelli clinching the Formula One world title to Boca Juniors defeating River Plate and Day of the Dead celebrations, here's a look at the week in Latin America and the Caribbean through the lenses of AP photographers.This gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch, based in Mexico City.
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