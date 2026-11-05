British doctor infected with Ebola in Congo being treated in London hospital

A healthcare worker at an Ebola treatment centre in Congo (Sebastien Kitsa Musayi/AP) AP

A British doctor who tested positive for Ebola while working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has returned to the UK for specialist treatment at a hospital in London, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

The doctor is being cared for in an isolation unit at the Royal Free Hospital, according to the Government department.

Dr Renu Bindra, deputy director of the All Hazards Public Health Response team at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “UKHSA and the NHS have well-established and robust infection prevention and control protocols to limit the risk of onward transmission, and the risk to the wider public remains low.”

The medical doctor was brought to the UK on a medical evacuation flight, in a joint effort between the UK and DRC governments and their international health partners.