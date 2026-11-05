Russell Brand boasted BBC boss was 'tolerant' of his sexual behaviour

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Russell Brand faces a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.

The comedian was denied bail ahead of his sentencing on Monday, following a four-week trial in which he was acquitted of three other counts.

Extracts from Brand's 2010 memoir show he boasted that his boss at the BBC was tolerant of his sexual behaviour during his time as a presenter.

The BBC reiterated its apology after an internal review acknowledged that a past culture prevented staff from effectively raising complaints about Brand.

Following the guilty verdicts, the Metropolitan Police confirmed Brand has been accused of raping two further women, including a 16-year-old girl.

IN FULL

Russell Brand boasted BBC 2 boss was ‘incredibly tolerant’ of his sexual behaviour