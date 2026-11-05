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Russell Brand boasted BBC boss was 'tolerant' of his sexual behaviour
By Bryony Gooch,5 days ago
- Russell Brand faces a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.
- The comedian was denied bail ahead of his sentencing on Monday, following a four-week trial in which he was acquitted of three other counts.
- Extracts from Brand's 2010 memoir show he boasted that his boss at the BBC was tolerant of his sexual behaviour during his time as a presenter.
- The BBC reiterated its apology after an internal review acknowledged that a past culture prevented staff from effectively raising complaints about Brand.
- Following the guilty verdicts, the Metropolitan Police confirmed Brand has been accused of raping two further women, including a 16-year-old girl.
IN FULL
Russell Brand boasted BBC 2 boss was ‘incredibly tolerant’ of his sexual behaviour