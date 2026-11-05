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Crime
Maths teacher groomed and assaulted vulnerable girls after posing as teen on social media
By Georgia Bates,5 days ago
- Former maths teacher Syed Ahmed, 38, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with a three-year extended licence for a series of child sex offences.
- Southwark Crown Court heard Ahmed posed as teenage boys on social media apps including Snapchat, Wizz and Yubo to groom vulnerable girls aged between 13 and 16.
- Ahmed used fake names, filtered images and declarations of love to gain trust before persuading five victims to meet him and driving them to isolated locations.
- The defendant was convicted of multiple offences including rape, sexual assault, blackmail and meeting a child following sexual grooming.
- The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed Ahmed resigned from his teaching post in Essex following his arrest in May 2023.
IN FULL
Essex teacher jailed for 10 years after posing as teenager on Snapchat to groom and assault girls