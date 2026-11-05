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Golf
What caused the end of LIV Golf – and what happens next?
By Jim van Wijk,5 days ago
- LIV Golf has announced an orderly wind-down of its operations following the collapse of a financing deal worth more than £200 million.
- The breakaway tour filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund withdrew its backing.
- Potential backers BC Partners Credit pulled out of a recapitalisation deal due to an exodus of key players.
- Star golfers such as Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, and Tyrrell Hatton left the league after playing contracts were cancelled.
- The termination of the Restructuring Support Agreement officially ends the controversial breakaway golf circuit.
IN FULL
LIV Golf officially ends after last-ditch funding deal collapses