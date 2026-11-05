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Golf

What caused the end of LIV Golf – and what happens next?

By Jim van Wijk,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFJ0m_1GnlAFFf00
LIV Golf had had been forced to apply for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, effectively cancelling playing contracts Mike Egerton/PA
  • LIV Golf has announced an orderly wind-down of its operations following the collapse of a financing deal worth more than £200 million.
  • The breakaway tour filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund withdrew its backing.
  • Potential backers BC Partners Credit pulled out of a recapitalisation deal due to an exodus of key players.
  • Star golfers such as Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, and Tyrrell Hatton left the league after playing contracts were cancelled.
  • The termination of the Restructuring Support Agreement officially ends the controversial breakaway golf circuit.

IN FULL

LIV Golf officially ends after last-ditch funding deal collapses

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