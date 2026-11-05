Bomb threats impact flights across Europe: What happened and could we see copycat hoaxes?

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Both Heathrow and Birmingham airports were targeted by hoax bomb threats on Wednesday, according to a report in The Times, after multiple flights across Europe were grounded due to similar warnings.

Bomb threats also forced more emergency landings across Europe on Thursday morning.

Both UK airports received threats that were assessed as not credible, and operations continued as normal, it is understood.

Speaking to The Independent, David Sutcliffe, Senior Lecturer in Aviation and Airport Management at the University of Bedfordshire, outlined the safeguarding protocols airports maintain, alongside the response required when a threat is reported.

Marco Chan, Senior Lecturer in Aviation Operations at Kingston University, said he would not be surprised if more copycat hoax threats were reported throughout the week.

"Once the plane's in the air, then all the threats, whatever they may be, need to be taken seriously because the consequences of not taking them seriously are obvious, and they're catastrophic. And what we say in aviation is, "It's better to be down here wishing you were up there than it is up there wishing you were down here," Mr Sutcliffe explained.