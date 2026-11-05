Are travellers affected by bomb threats eligible for compensation? Here's what we know

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Travellers caught up in this week's wave of bomb threats will likely face disappointment if they pursue compensation, according to the aviation regulator.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that bomb hoaxes would likely be classed as an “extraordinary circumstance”, meaning it is unlikely that compensation would be paid to passengers.

The disruption has hit multiple flights across Europe this week.

Two UK airports, Heathrow and Birmingham, have received bomb threats.

Flights to European cities that departed from UK airports are among those affected, including services from London Stansted, Newcastle and Glasgow.

Bomb threats have been levelled against multiple flights across Europe this week (AFP/Getty)

Several aircraft have been diverted and others were forced to make emergency landings.

The government has said it believes threats made to UK airports and flights were “malicious hoaxes”.

For those caught up in flight diversions or who have been otherwise impacted, the CAA's guidance points to the rules on extraordinary circumstances.

The regulator's website says that the term “extraordinary circumstance” refers to situations where delays or cancellations have been caused by issues that are “not the responsibility of the airline”, including security risks.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said that threats are “incredibly alarming” for passengers, and that whilst they may not be entitled to compensation for any disruption, airlines still have a duty of care towards their customers.

Travellers have a right to food and drink or a hotel stay, depending on the length of the delay (Reuters)

He said: “As these threats are out of the airline’s control, passengers would not be eligible for compensation.

“However, airlines still have a duty of care and passengers have a right to food and drink or a hotel stay, depending on the length of the delay.

“Passengers will have the choice of being refunded or rerouted at the earliest opportunity.

“However, in these exceptional circumstances, passengers may experience longer delays, particularly if the destination airport is temporarily closed to allow the threat to be assessed and managed.”

The bomb threats have prompted serious concerns over the threat of information warfare, during a week that has also seen cyber attacks on supermarket fridges and blood banks in Europe.

The International Air Transport Association has urged the authorities to find the origins of the hoax threats.

“Meanwhile, passengers should be assured that aviation security measures will continue to ensure the highest levels of public safety,” it said.