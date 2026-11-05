Who is Harmeet Dhillon? Trump ally resigns after short, controversial tenure – here's why

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Harmeet Dhillon has resigned as head of the US Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division following significant Republican losses in the midterm elections.

During her 18-month tenure under Donald Trump’s administration, Dhillon refocused the division towards culture war issues, including investigations into diversity initiatives and transgender athletes.

Under her leadership, the agency abandoned police misconduct probes, scaled back traditional voting rights protections, and deployed over 900 election observers.

More than 75 per cent of the division’s career staff resigned or were forced out during her controversial tenure.

Attorney General Todd Blanche thanked Dhillon for her public service, while civil rights advocates strongly criticised her record.

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Trump’s ally and DOJ civil rights chief resigns after embarrassing midterm losses