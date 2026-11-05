Amazon Prime members just got a huge Uber Eats perk

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Amazon Prime customers can add food delivery to the conveniences available through the online marketplace.

The nation’s largest online retailer announced Thursday that all Prime members can now place Uber Eats orders from “hundreds of thousands of restaurants” through its app and website, and pay no delivery fees on orders of at least $25. The service is available in more than 10,000 cities and towns, the company said.

“Prime members can start ordering immediately, with no new app, Uber account, or credentials required,” Amazon said in a statement.

Existing Prime customers get $20 off their first two orders of at least $25. The offer is good for two weeks, the company said.

Amazon reportedly dropped its previous meal-delivery partner, GrubHub, to make way for Uber Eats. Amazon’s move is the latest development in an ongoing battle for market share in the food-delivery industry.

The nation’s largest online retailer announced Thursday that all Prime members can now place Uber Eats orders from ‘hundreds of thousands of restaurants’ (Getty)

Amazon says its new partnership with Uber Eats will save customers more than $175 a year in meal delivery fees.

“We're excited to connect our restaurant community with new Prime fans, while giving Prime members a seamless way to enjoy great food from restaurants through Uber Eats,” Uber President Andrew Macdonald said in a statement.

Last week, meal-delivery service DoorDash announced it was in talks to buy Instacart for $17 billion, expanding the company’s services to 50,000 grocery stores. Instacart’s grocery and fulfillment tech are part of what enticed DoorDash, the company said in a statement.

The deal would expand DoorDash’s delivery partners from at least 100,000 stores to more than 150,000.

Amazon’s competition is heating up outside of food and grocery delivery, too. This past month, Walmart launched a joint membership with Sam’s Club that includes Walmart +, which provides subscribers with no-cost same-day shipping and one-hour express pickup, complimentary Paramount+ Essential or Peacock Premium streaming, and access to the warehouse club and its gas station.

This year’s U.S. holiday shopping season is expected to generate more than $1 trillion in sales for the first time in history (Getty)

Experts believe that Amazon, Walmart and other retailers will compete for more than $1 trillion in sales this holiday season, with around a quarter of that coming from online purchases, according to projections from software and data firm Adobe and industry representative Bain & Company.

Amazon dominates the online retail market - it has a 40.5 percent share to Walmart’s 6.4 percent share in 2026, according to ecommerce accounting firm UpCounting.

Combining both online and in-store sales, Walmart had twice the retail market share as Amazon in 2025, according to the National Retail Federation.