Liam Neeson reacts after Meryl Streep takes over major role in Narnia film

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Liam Neeson has given his approval to Meryl Streep taking over the voice role of Aslan in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Narnia film.

Neeson, who previously voiced the character in three 2000s films, praised the casting after learning about it during a recent interview.

Referencing C.S. Lewis's intention for Aslan to represent Jesus Christ, Neeson remarked that if Christ is to be portrayed as a lady, there is nobody better than Streep.

The trailer for The Magician's Nephew has divided social media users due to its glam rock aesthetic and Led Zeppelin soundtrack.

Gerwig's adaptation is scheduled for release in cinemas on 12 February before streaming on Netflix.

IN FULL

Liam Neeson gives two-word response to Meryl Streep taking over Narnia role