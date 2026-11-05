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Liam Neeson reacts after Meryl Streep takes over major role in Narnia film
By Kevin E G Perry,6 days ago
- Liam Neeson has given his approval to Meryl Streep taking over the voice role of Aslan in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Narnia film.
- Neeson, who previously voiced the character in three 2000s films, praised the casting after learning about it during a recent interview.
- Referencing C.S. Lewis's intention for Aslan to represent Jesus Christ, Neeson remarked that if Christ is to be portrayed as a lady, there is nobody better than Streep.
- The trailer for The Magician's Nephew has divided social media users due to its glam rock aesthetic and Led Zeppelin soundtrack.
- Gerwig's adaptation is scheduled for release in cinemas on 12 February before streaming on Netflix.
IN FULL
Liam Neeson gives two-word response to Meryl Streep taking over Narnia role