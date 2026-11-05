The new November rules that could affect your home, money and everyday life

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Several major UK rules, laws, and policy changes are being rolled out in November.

Changes to bus pass requirements, Airbnb rules and laws for owners of banned dogs are all changing.

Here, the Independent breaks down what the new rules and laws are and when they will come into effect.

Owners of banned breeds, such as XL Bully, will be banned from leaving a child under 12 unsupervised with their dog (Getty/iStock)

Changes to who can supervise banned dog breeds

Owners of banned dog breeds, such as XL Bullys , are now banned from leaving a child under 12 unsupervised with their dog in any domestic or private setting.

Supervision must be carried out in person by an adult aged 18 or over. Utilising devices such as baby monitors or cameras are not deemed acceptable substitutes.

The law change will be added to the Dangerous Dog Act 1991 and will take effect as of 1 November.

Penalties for unlawfully possessing a banned dog breed include an unlimited fine, up to six months in prison, and the destruction of the animal.

Five dog breeds are currently banned in the UK: the XL Bully, Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino, and Fila Brasileiro.

Certain pornography to be banned

Certain types of pornography, which have been accused of normalising violence against women and girls, will be banned as of 6 November.

Pornography depicting strangulation or suffocation, sex between people who are related or pretending to be related, or when somebody is pretending to be a child under 16, will be made illegal.

Disobeying the ban will be a criminal offence, with consequences ranging depending on the type of violation.

Possessing or publishing pornography that depicts strangulation or suffocation, or penetrative sex between relatives carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment.

The maximum sentence for someone possessing or publishing pornography depicting sexual activity involving a person who is, or is pretending to be, under 16 is three years’ imprisonment.

Free bus pass age change

Eligibility for a free older person’s bus pass in England will move in line with the rise in State Pension age.

The official State Pension age is gradually rising from 66 to 67 between 2026 and 2028, directly pushing back bus pass entitlement dates.

The State Pension age will start rising from 66 to 67 between 6 May 2026 and 6 April 2028. But it will affect those with birthdays in November.

Those turning 66 with birthdays between November 6 and December 5,1960 will be affected by the incremental rise.

But if you already hold an older person’s bus pass or reached the previous threshold you entitlement will not change.

ligibility for a free older person’s bus pass in England will move in line with the rise in State Pension age (Alamy/PA)

Airbnb chore rules and cleaning fees

Accommodation marketplace, Airbnb, is changing its rules to restrict what property hosts can ask guests to do.

The new guidelines set out that hosts can only set seven house rules and can add reasonable requests.

Guests who are required to pay a cleaning fee should not need to do extra housekeeping tasks such as washing dishes and stripping beds.

The new rules will apply to all reservations booked on or after 20 November.

Awaab’s Law expanding to private renters

Currently, Awaab’s Law requires social landlords to investigate dangerous hazards and act to make social homes safe within legally set timeframes.

It was created in memory of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died in 2020 following prolonged exposure to severe damp and mould.

But from 30 November, Awaab's Law will be expanded to taking action on more dangerous hazards beyond severe damp and mould as well as helping private renters.

Hazards including excess heat and cold, fire hazards, electrical hazards, structural issues and domestic pests or hygiene issues.

Vehicle emission standards getting stricter

Euro 7 is the EU’s latest emission standard which will apply to new light-duty vehicle models from 29 November 2026 and to new heavy-duty vehicle models from 29 May 2028.

Euro 7 is the seventh evolution of the Euro standards first introduced by the European Commission over 30 years ago.

It’s the first emission standard to include non-exhaust emissions such as pollutants from vehicle breaks and tyres. It also includes electric vehicle battery testing for their performance and longevity.

The standard will apply to all petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric cars, as well as vans, lorries and buses.

Employment law in Scotland

As part of the government’s scheme to deliver its plan to Make Work Pay, it is bringing employment rights legislation into the 21st century, extending employment protections already given by the best British companies to millions more workers across the UK.

This includes extending the time limit for bringing a claim to the Employment Tribunal from three months to six months.

For breach of employment contract claims in Scotland this change will take place on 9 November 2026, following the wider UK-wide shift that took effect on 1 October 2026.

Student visa finance requirements increasing

Students from overseas looking to study at a UK university will have to prove they have enough money to cover living costs for each month of their course.

From 30 November, the UK Home Office is increasing the financial maintenance requirement for international students applying under the student visa route.

For studying in London, the monthly requirement rises from £1,529 to £1,570 (bringing the 9-month maximum from £13,761 to £14,130).

For studying outside London, the monthly requirement increases from £1,171 to £1,203 (bringing the 9-month maximum from £10,539 to £10,827).