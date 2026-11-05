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Bank of England governor issues new warning after interest rate hike
By Anna Wise,5 days ago
- The Bank of England has increased interest rates from 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent, marking the central bank's first rate rise in more than three years.
- All nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a hike, citing rising UK inflation driven by energy supply disruptions from the conflict in Iran.
- Bank Governor Andrew Bailey warned that borrowing costs are likely to rise further unless the conflict in the Middle East is resolved.
- UK Consumer Price Index inflation is projected to accelerate from 3.5 per cent in September to a peak of around 5 per cent in the second quarter of 2027.
- The rate increase will raise monthly costs for tracker mortgage holders, alongside an expected 25 per cent jump in Ofgem's energy price cap in January.
IN FULL
Why the Bank of England hiked interest rates – and what it means for you