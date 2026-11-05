‘We were fobbed off’: Mother of girl who took her own life takes aim at ministers

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The mother of a 13-year-old girl who took her own life in 2023 after her local council failed to provide the support for her severe mental health problems has accused Andy Burnham’s deputy of trying to “fob off” campaigners over special needs (SEND) reform.

The tragic story of Shelley White’s daughter Eivie was highlighted in prime minister’s questions by Lib Dem Dorking and Horley MP Chris Coghlan where he accused the government of using SEND reforms to downgrade the rights of children further.

It came amid reports that SEND reforms have been delayed until 2027 at the earliest.

First secretary Louise Haigh, who was deputising for the prime minister while he was away at the Commonwealth summit, offered Mr Coghlan a meeting with education secretary Lucy Powell, but Ms White from Maidstone in Kent said this was not enough.

Mr Coghlan has encouraged parents like Ms White to report councils to the police for criminal misconduct where their children have been failed by the system and has compiled 1,253 cases covering 134 local authorities.

Eivie White took her own life in 2023 (Shelley White)

During the exchanges Mr Coghlan asked: “After eight years of refusals by her local authority to support her autism, 13-year-old Eivie White took her own life. Six months later, Eivie’s best friend took her own life, aged 13.

“Eivie is one of 205 cases related to avoidable child suicide and 1,253 child testimonies of misconduct on special educational needs and disabilities by 134 local authorities. The police are now involved.

“As local authority misconduct has led to children’s deaths, do the government still plan to weaken children’s legal protections, especially at tribunal, in the SEND reforms?”

Ms Haigh replied: “I am sure the whole House’s thoughts are with Eivie and her friend’s families and all who loved them. This is a tragic case, and one that absolutely highlights the importance of reforming SEND - I know the whole House is behind that - as we look to tackle the failures in this system that have been an issue for many years.

“The education secretary is leading the work to strengthen that system so that families do not have to fight for support, and education, health and care plans will remain part of the system. Parents will continue to be involved in decisions about their children’s support, and the tribunal will remain a key legal backstop.”

Chris Coghlan challenged the government over SEND reforms (House of Commons)

She added: “The education secretary is more than happy to meet him to discuss this issue and the very sad case he raises.”

Mr Coghlan noted after the questions that Ms Haigh had not denied his charge that the government is downgrading children’s rights further.

But Ms White felt that the government is still not taking the issue seriously.

She said: “I was pleased that the chamber was full for the question and none of the MPs seemed to be asleep but I did not think much of the answer. It felt like we were being fobbed off again.”

One of the issues with Eivie’s situation was that her case officer from Kent County Council never met her or the family face-to-face.

Ms White said that she hoped she could be included in the meeting with the education secretary and Mr Coghlan.

“Time and again we were told things were being dealt with but we were never able to talk to people directly and nothing ever happened. So I would very much like to meet the minister and speak to her directly,” she said.

Eivie White was diagnosed with severe autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) at primary school. Her family were then initially turned down for support by Kent County Council and only received it when her primary school pushed for it.

Her secondary school did not fully provide the support she needed. She was put in isolation when others bullied her and teachers did not always read the documents about her condition. Despite this, the council again opposed a move to a specialist school.

After she committed suicide, her heartbroken family was initially refused a request to be moved to a different home, forcing Eivie’s sister to sleep in the same room where her sister had died. It then took four months once they finally agreed to a relocation.

A Kent County Council spokesperson said: “This is a tragic case involving the death of a young person and, while it would not be appropriate to comment on the circumstances of an individual child and family, Kent County Council deeply regrets any occasion where the services and support provided have not met the standards that children, young people and their families should expect.

“As identified through the 2022 inspection of Kent's SEND services, there were a number of areas where improvements were needed. Since then, the council and its partners have worked to address those issues and implement the recommendations made through the inspection process.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branchIf you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.