Police arrest man near White House after pointing 'finger gun' at National Guard

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William Clark, 28, was arrested near the White House after allegedly making a finger gun gesture at a National Guard service member.

Clark pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault or threatened assault in a menacing manner and was released on personal recognizance.

The arrest occurred following the deployment of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., after President Donald Trump declared a public safety emergency.

This incident is part of a series of recent high-profile arrests in D.C., including former Olympic canoeist David Hearn, whose property destruction charge was dropped.

Another recent case involved protester Sean Dunn, who was found not guilty of assault after throwing a sandwich at a federal officer.

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Man arrested near White House for making ‘finger gun’ gesture to troops