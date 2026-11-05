Manhunt for suspect after woman shot dead and two others assaulted at Philadelphia salon

Jamal Pistoria, 33, faces charges of murder, attempted murder, rape and sexual assault after entering a Philadelphia salon Monday, fatally shooting an employee and assaulting two other women Philadelphia Police Department

A man entered a Philadelphia salon Monday, fatally shot a female employee, and assaulted two other women, according to law enforcement.

Investigators say 33-year-old Jamal Pistoria went inside ABBA Blessed Beauty Salon, drew a firearm and forced a worker from the front register into a rear kitchenette where two other employees were present, locking all three inside, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

Pistoria allegedly pistol-whipped the victims, forced one woman to perform a sexual act and fatally shot 34-year-old Bellaniri Ofelia Hernandez-Camil. The six-minute assault ended when the two surviving women realized the suspect’s gun was no longer firing, fought back and overcame him, according to police.

Investigators said Pistoria then left the back room, took an item from the cash register and fled. He was seen on surveillance footage a short time later at a convenience store where he bought a soda, police said.

Authorities identified Pistoria after acquaintances confirmed his identity.

Police are still searching for Pistoria, describing him as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds, with ties to the 1500 block of Tulpehocken Street in the city.

He has been charged with murder, attempted murder, rape, sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, burglary, robbery and multiple firearm offenses. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Police have not stated a motive.

“I’m advising you do not engage in directly,” said Jeff Hojnowski, Assistant District Attorney and Chief of the Homicide and Non-Fatal Shootings Unit. “We know what he’s capable of. We don’t want him hurting anyone else so we want to get him off the streets immediately.”

Councilman Anthony Phillips added: “Our neighborhood has a sense of pride we respect dignity we respect life and we respect the excellence in our neighborhood and what happened on Monday was just a heinous tragedy happened to these women.”

A makeshift memorial has been set up outside the salon for Hernandez-Camil. Representatives from the District Attorney’s Office C.A.R.E.S. Unit have met with the victims and the deceased victim's husband to offer assistance.

“We were able to sit with her husband and even connected with some of the other victims that were involved in this tragedy and talk with them and just identified what their immediate supports were,” said Tania Leonard, director of the C.A.R.E.S. Unit.

Police are asking anybody with information on Pistoria’s whereabouts to contact authorities immediately.