LIV Golf to shut down after last-ditch financing deal falls through

LIV Golf had had been forced to apply for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, effectively cancelling playing contracts (Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire

LIV Golf has announced it intends to “transition to an orderly wind-down of its operations”, bringing an end to the controversial breakaway tour.

The Financial Times had reported that BC Partners Credit, who had been lined up as potential backers following the withdrawal of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, pulled out of a deal worth more than £200 million due to an exodus of star players.

LIV was forced to apply for chapter 11 bankruptcy, effectively cancelling playing contracts, with the likes of Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton, Louis Oosthuizen and Lee Westwood departing

Three-time champion Jon Rahm opted out of LIV 2.0 (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

A statement from LIV on Thursday read: “LIV Golf Incorporated and its affiliates today announced that it intends to transition to an orderly wind-down of its operations.

“Since April 2026, the League’s leadership team, with the support of its independent directors and advisors, has run a disciplined and thorough process to identify the best, value-maximizing path forward for the company and its stakeholders.

“That process produced a proposed recapitalisation transaction contemplated by the company’s Restructuring Support Agreement with BC Partners Advisors, the credit business of BC Partners, which the company sought to implement through its voluntary chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

“Despite extensive discussions, the relevant parties were ultimately unable to reach a consensual resolution of certain outstanding terms of the transaction contemplated by the RSA. As a result, the RSA has been terminated, and the transaction is not expected to move forward at this time.”