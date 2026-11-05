Virgil Van Dijk issues verdict on Liverpool's defensive inconsistency

Liverpool have only managed four clean sheets so far this season Getty

Virgil van Dijk has conceded that Liverpool’s ongoing defensive problems in the Champions League cannot continue following a difficult evening in Istanbul.

Conceding three goals for the third consecutive match in Europe – an unprecedented occurrence in the club’s history – Andoni Iraola’s side were punished by Fenerbahce, having previously managed to win their prior two fixtures despite similar defensive lapses.

Particularly troubling in the 3-2 loss was not merely surrendering a lead on two occasions, but the complete loss of composure shown by the team after Fenerbahce scored their opener.

While the intimidating home crowd played a role in the collapse, Liverpool’s wider defensive record across the campaign has exposed deeper vulnerabilities.

Across 15 fixtures in all competitions, the team have recorded just four clean sheets – against Ipswich, Fulham, Bournemouth and Brighton – with only one coming in their past 10 matches.

Although their qualification prospects remain intact with four group games remaining, it represents a troubling pattern that requires immediate rectification.

"Definitely not sustainable," said the Liverpool captain.

"That’s why it is a very disappointing night for many reasons, but definitely the goals we conceded and the manner we conceded them as well. There is work to do.

"Three set-pieces as well. We have been very good at them so far this season but we switched off and were not ready for the first and second balls. It is a tough one to take."

Fenerbahce's Vedat Muriqi scores their third and winning goal (Reuters)

Signs of frustration were visible even from the typically calm Dutchman, who shoved Irfan Kahveci to the ground during a second-half corner.

When asked whether he felt angry, Van Dijk added: "Yes. But I didn’t show it today because everyone looked disappointed and they have a reason to be, they should be disappointed.

"We cannot lose in the manner we did."

Having suffered consecutive defeats for the first time under Iraola following a five-match winning run, focus must now shift to Sunday’s trip to struggling Crystal Palace to prevent further loss of momentum.

"There is always noise and people say or have opinions about us all the time. Our focus is only on improving," said the centre-back.

"We have been very good at defending set-pieces but (against Fenerbahce) we haven’t. That’s something we have to do better.

"This is a difficult one to take but we have to go to focus on Sunday. For our supporters it is just a shame, I feel sorry for all of them.

"We as a group have to go through good moments but also lesser good moments. That will only form a bigger bond, it will be only beneficial.

"No-one wants to lose games, especially how we did, but it should only help us in the near future. We should not accept losing especially in the manner we did."